Hellebuyck is slated to start at home against San Jose on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck brought his personal three-game losing streak to an end by saving 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday. He's 24-10-3 with a 2.19 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 37 contests in 2023-24. The Sharks are tied for 31st offensively with just 2.08 goals per game, so this is a very favorable matchup for Hellebuyck.