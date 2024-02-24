Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck couldn't maintain a 2-1 lead through regulation, as Tyler Johnson scored to tie the game in the final minute of the third period. Kyle Connor ended up being the overtime hero to give Hellebuyck his fourth win in five outings. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed 10 goals in that span, with five of them coming in his loss to the Flames on Monday. He's now at 27-11-3 with a 2.19 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 41 appearances this season. The Jets are back at home for their next two games, facing the Coyotes on Sunday and the Blues on Tuesday.