Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Hellebuyck and Jacob Markstrom did their parts in the creases to keep things close. The difference was an Elias Lindholm power-play goal on a rebound that beat Hellebuyck late in the third period. The 27-year-old goalie dropped to 5-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .911 save percentage through nine starts. A tough defeat aside, Hellebuyck has been a steady workhorse this year. He may not play both of the Jets' upcoming games against the Senators on Thursday and Saturday, as that's a matchup that would be favorable for backup Laurent Brossoit.