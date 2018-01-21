Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slots into Sunday's crease
Hellebuyck will get Sunday's home start against the Canucks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
After losing two straight games before the five-day break, Hellebuyck bounced back with a 30-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flames. This will be the second time since the calendar flipped that Hellebuyck will slot into both of back-to-back matchups, and he allowed four goals lost the second game in the previous series. The Canucks are ranked 26th in goals per game (2.6) so he should be able to handle the workload this time around.
