Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Hellebuyck has won three of his last four starts, allowing a total of 11 goals in that span. The Jets never trailed Tuesday thanks to his solid goaltending. The 30-year-old improved to 7-4-1 with a 2.99 GAA and an .894 save percentage. After allowed 13 goals over his first three games, he's allowed four goals in an outing just once in his last nine appearances. He'll likely start one of the Jets' next two games, either against the Sabres on Friday or the Coyotes on Saturday.