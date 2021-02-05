Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck allowed the opening goal in the final minute of the first period, but it was a net-front deflection by Andrew Mangiapane. Over the final 40 minutes, Hellebuyck was perfect. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 5-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .913 save percentage in eight appearances. The Jets are off until Tuesday, when they play one more game versus the Flames, this time on the road. It's likely Hellebuyck will get the nod for that one.