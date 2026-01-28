Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The star netminder ended his four-game losing skid with a strong showing against the Devils, although he continues to post underwhelming numbers compared to his elite 2024-25 campaign. Hellebuyck has given up at least three goals in three of his last five outings, going 1-2-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Those are not bad numbers by any means, and the 32-year-old has a 2.70 GAA over the course of the season, but he's clearly taken a step back or two compared to last year. He should remain a player worth rostering every time he starts, though.