Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Snaps losing streak

Hellebuyck made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 25-year-old came into the night on a modest two-game losing streak, but he really played horribly in those two games, so it was nice to see him shake that off and perform better Friday. Hellebuyck has been a workhorse, leading the league in saves this season, but he's also yielded the most goals in the NHL. That's led to some disappointing numbers just one year after he finished second for the Vezina Trophy. Hellebuyck has posted a 27-17-2 record, 2.98 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 47 games this season.