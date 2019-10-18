Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Solid effort wasted
Hellebuyck made 23 saves but allowed two goals in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Both goals came courtesy of Mathew Barzal who spent the better part of Thursday's game feasting on Winnipeg's shaky defense. Hellebuyck did all he could. Despite losing back-to-back games, the Jets' netminder has played very well of late, holding opposing teams to two goals or fewer in four of his last five starts. Following his latest defeat, Hellebuyck's season record stands at 3-3-0. He has a 2.70 GAA and .919 save percentage.
