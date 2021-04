Hellebuyck made 33 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Oh boy. The Jets are scuffling and Hellebuyck can't win singlehandedly. He's 1-3-0 in his last five starts, which also includes getting yanked last game against the Leafs. Hellebuyck was solid Saturday, but the Vezina winner needs to sharpen his game even more to give his team a shot at tightening their game. He's allowed 15 goals in those last five starts.