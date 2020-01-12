Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Solid outing not enough
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots but fell 1-0 to Nashville on Sunday.
Winnipeg wasted a sensational outing from Hellebuyck, as it was unable to solve Juuse Saros over 60 minutes. The loss moved Hellebuyck's 2019-20 record to 20-13-4. The Jets continue their homestand Tuesday when the Canucks visit, and Hellebuyck should get the start considering the team doesn't play again until Friday.
