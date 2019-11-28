Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Spectacular in Wednesday's win

Hellebuyck turned aside 32 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Hellebuyck was only beaten by Melker Karlsson in the first period. The goalie repelled all 24 shots he faced over the final two periods. Hellebuyck improved to 12-7-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .931 save percentage in 20 appearances this year. His 12 wins are part of a five-way tie for best in the league. He's a workhorse playing at his best, making him a near-lock for fantasy lineups when he starts.