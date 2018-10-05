Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Spectacular in win
Hellebuyck turned aside 41 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over St. Louis.
Hellebuyck was extremely sharp in his first regular-season action, turning aside all but one shot fired his way. The 25-year-old saw action in 67 games a season ago and while he's likely to get a lot of work again this season, Winnipeg must find ways to ease his workload in 2018-19. That said, expect Hellebuyck to be between the pipes this Saturday versus Dallas.
