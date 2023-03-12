Hellebuyck made 44 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

He came up huge several times, especially in overtime, to keep the Jets in the contest. Hellebuyck has wobbled a bit in his last seven starts -- he is 2-4-1 with five games of four or more goals allowed. Right now, the Jets are six points up on Nashville for the last wild card spot, so Hellebuyck is going to need to be a strong to ensure the Jets hold onto their postseason dreams.