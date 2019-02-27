Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Spoils late lead

Hellebuyck yielded three goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.

He was a brick wall until the Wild clicked into desperation mode, as Jason Zucker scored on the power play with 1:27 remaining. The Jets may have started thinking about overtime, but Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek knocked home the game winner just 26 seconds later. Although Hellebuyck's numbers were stellar in this outing, the team loses ground in a tight Central Division race.