Hellebuyck (illness) is on the ice for practice Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck missed Tuesday's game versus Seattle due to an illness, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests he should be good to go for Thursday's matchup with the Blue Jackets. The All-Star netminder has gone 25-15-1 while posting an admirable 2.41 GAA and .924 save percentage through 41 games this season.