Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stands tall in victory
Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
The 26-year-old got into the win column for the first time in his past three starts and recorded at least a .930 save percentage in back-to-back games. Hellebuyck now sits at 18-12-4 along with a 2.71 GAA and .919 save percentage this season, keeping the Jets in the thick of the playoff race. The Jets play Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto and Boston, respectively, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hellebuyck get a night off in one of the two contests.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Slated to start Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pelted with pucks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Facing off against Wild•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Mercy pull after two periods•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins high-scoring tilt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.