Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stands tall in victory

Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

The 26-year-old got into the win column for the first time in his past three starts and recorded at least a .930 save percentage in back-to-back games. Hellebuyck now sits at 18-12-4 along with a 2.71 GAA and .919 save percentage this season, keeping the Jets in the thick of the playoff race. The Jets play Wednesday and Thursday in Toronto and Boston, respectively, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Hellebuyck get a night off in one of the two contests.