Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stands tall in win
Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
With the game tied after Jack Eichel's equalizer for the Sabres in the second period, Hellebuyck stopped all nine Sabres shots in the third period. Right wing Blake Wheeler put the Jets ahead to help Hellebuyck earn the win, improving his record to 25-15-2 with a 2.86 GAA and a .912 save percentage.
