Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stands tall with 47 saves in Game 1

Hellebuyck turned aside 47 of 48 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Friday. The Jets lead the second-round series 1-0.

The Predators simply overwhelmed the Jets for large portions of Game 1, as Nashville outshot Winnipeg 20-4 in the first period and then 12-3 in the third stanza. It mattered very little, though, as the Jets led 3-0 at the end of the second mostly behind Hellebuyck making 36 saves in the first 40 minutes. Hellebuyck had a great regular season, but this postseason may be his official coming out party from a national perspective. He is 5-1 with a .940 save percentage in the first six playoff games this spring.