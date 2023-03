Hellebuyck will defend the road net Sunday against St. Louis, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is coming off an 18-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He has a 30-21-2 record this season with a 2.61 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Hellebuyck has won his previous three starts versus the Blues this campaign, stopping 78 of 82 shots. St. Louis sits 19th in the league this year with 3.12 goals per game.