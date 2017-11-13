Hellebuyck will draw the home start Tuesday against the Coyotes, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Hellebuyck was putting together a great season before struggling against Vegas in his last start. However, even with that off night he still has a 2.44 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Getting Arizona at home is a great chance for him to rebound, and also for him to pick up a win.

