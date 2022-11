Hellebuyck will guard the home goal Tuesday against Colorado, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck has won his past two outings, including a 23-save performance in Sunday's 7-2 victory over Chicago. He has a 10-5-1 record this season with a 2.43 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Hellebuyck made 30 stops in a 4-3 win against the Avalanche on Oct. 19.