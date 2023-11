Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease Saturday against Dallas, per Carter Brooks of The Hockey News.

Hellebuyck is coming off a 20-save performance in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues. He has a 6-3-1 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 10 games played. The Stars rank 21st in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per game.