Hellebuyck will get the nod Monday against Edmonton, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

After Steve Mason faced 45 shots against Calgary on Saturday, he'll receive a rest day and Hellebuyck will be handed his first start of the 2017-18 season. Hellebuyck did appear in relief Wednesday against Toronto but struggled, giving up two goals on 11 shots. If he wants to bounce back, he'll have his work cut out for him against Connor McDavid and Co. on enemy ice.