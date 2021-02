Hellebuyck will start Tuesday's contest against Calgary.

Hellebuyck will look for win No. 6 on the season and hope to build upon his .913 save percentage and 2.48 GAA. He should be plenty rested, as the Jets last played Thursday -- a 4-1 victory, also against Calgary. In term's of the netminder's opposition in this one, the Flames currently sit 16th in the league with 2.91 goals per game.