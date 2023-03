Hellebuyck will guard the road goal Saturday against Los Angeles, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Hellebuyck, who has won his past two outings, is coming off an 18-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Anaheim. He has a 32-22-2 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Kings rank 10th in the league this year with 3.39 goals per game.