Hellebuyck will be between the home pipes against Nashville on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck had a rough start against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, giving up five goals on 32 shots. That's two games in a row that he has struggled, after he gave up four goals on 35 shots against Washington on Sunday. He is 14-7-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .926 save percentage this season, as he was gold before his last two outings. He will face the Predators, who have had trouble finding the back of the net, scoring only 70 times in 27 games.