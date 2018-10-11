Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Nashville

Hellebuyck will be between the pipes on the road against the Predators on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will go up against Pekka Rinne in a clash of 40-plus game winners last season. Through the opening three games of the year, the youngster Hellebuyck is 2-1-0 with a .926 save percentage, including a pair of one-goal performances. Backed by a high-powered offense, Hellebuyck's name could once again be among the finalists for the Vezina Trophy at the end of the year.

