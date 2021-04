Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Monday's game versus the Senators, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Canadiens, marking his second shutout in nine games. In that stretch, the Vezina Trophy winner posted a .950 save percentage and a 7-1-1 record. This matchup against the Senators is quite appealing for fantasy purposes, as they've lost four straight games while averaging 2.75 goals.