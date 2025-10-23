Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports, signaling that he'll defend the home crease against the Kraken.
After a shaky season debut, Hellebuyck has picked up wins in each of his last four starts, posting a 1.50 GAA and .947 save percentage during that time. He'll have a somewhat favorable matchup against the Kraken, who have averaged just 2.71 goals per game to begin the season.
