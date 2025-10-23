Hellebuyck was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports, signaling that he'll defend the home crease against the Kraken.

After a shaky season debut, Hellebuyck has picked up wins in each of his last four starts, posting a 1.50 GAA and .947 save percentage during that time. He'll have a somewhat favorable matchup against the Kraken, who have averaged just 2.71 goals per game to begin the season.