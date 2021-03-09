Hellebuyck will start Tuesday's game in Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will be looking for victory No. 12 on the year, and also to improve upon his .911 save percentage and 2.73 GAA. He'll be opposed by Frederik Andersen at the other end of the rink and will likely have his work cut out for him against the high-powered Maple Leafs, whose 90 goals for lead the NHL.