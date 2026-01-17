Hellebuyck will protect the home net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has made 79 saves on 88 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 12-12-4 record this campaign with a 2.73 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 28 appearances. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the league this season with 3.36 goals per game.