Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Vancouver

Hellebuyck will guard the goal during Tuesday's home clash with the Canucks, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against Nashville, stopping 31 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 17th loss of the season due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old American will look to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a hot Vancouver squad that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.