Hellebuyck will be between the pipes Sunday when the Jets host the Capitals, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won six straight outings, allowing two goals or fewer in his last five, improving to 14-5-1 with a .932 save percentage. The 29-year-old netminder will look for his seventh consecutive victory against a Washington team that's won their last three contests.