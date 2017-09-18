Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting against Wild
Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will have to stave off Steve Mason this season if he is going to hold on to the Jets' starting job. The 24-year-old Hellebuyck went 26-19-4 last year with four shutouts and a 2.89 GAA. Winnipeg was only willing to give the Michigan native a one-year deal in the offseason, which likely makes this a "prove it" season for the 2012 fifth-round pick. Eric Comrie will serve as the backup for Monday's contest.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Inks one-year deal•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Opts for arbitration•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Extended qualifying offer•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Splits time at Worlds•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 33 saves to win season finale•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Saturday's season finale•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...