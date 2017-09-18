Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Monday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will have to stave off Steve Mason this season if he is going to hold on to the Jets' starting job. The 24-year-old Hellebuyck went 26-19-4 last year with four shutouts and a 2.89 GAA. Winnipeg was only willing to give the Michigan native a one-year deal in the offseason, which likely makes this a "prove it" season for the 2012 fifth-round pick. Eric Comrie will serve as the backup for Monday's contest.