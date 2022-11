Hellebuyck will tend to the visiting crease against Dallas on Friday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck did not have the best of starts Wednesday, giving up six goals on 39 shots in a 6-1 loss to Minnesota. Overall, Hellebuyck is 8-5-1 with a 2.35 GAA and a .928 save percentage -- he's been a top-10 fantasy goaltender in 2022-23. He takes on the Central Division leading Stars, who are 12-5-3 and have averaged 3.95 goals per game, second best in the NHL.