Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Friday

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease at home against Vancouver on Friday.

Hellebuyck is coming off a stellar performance in which he gave up just one goal on 32 shots, but was still saddled with a lost due to a lack of offensive support. The netminder is currently sporting a career-high .930 save percentage, but only has six wins in 12 appearances this year. The Canucks come to town on the tail end of a back-to-back, which should bolster Hellebuyck's chances of securing win No. 7 on the year.