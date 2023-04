Hellebuyck will protect the road net in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck played a lot down the stretch before resting in the regular-season finale. He was in excellent form with an 8-5-0 record, a 1.93 GAA and a .927 save percentage over his last 13 contests. He went 0-1-1 against Vegas this year, allowing seven goals on 80 shots over those two outings.