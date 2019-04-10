Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Game 1 as expected
Hellebuyck will start in goal Wednesday against the visiting Blues for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck went 2-0-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .908 save percentage against the Blues in three regular-season starts, but he permitted four goals on 34 shots to the Notes on Oct. 22, and that was easily the worst of the given sample. The fourth-year netminder posted a 34-23-3 record, 2.90 GAA and .913 save percentage over 63 regular-season games in the regular season.
