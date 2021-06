Hellebuyck will guard the home cage during Wednesday's Game 1 versus Montreal.

Hellebuyck was spectacular in Winnipeg's first-round sweep of the Oilers, picking up four straight wins while posting an eye-popping 1.60 GAA and .950 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop will attempt to remain unbeaten in the playoffs by picking up a fifth straight victory in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that averaged 2.00 goals per game in seven contests during its first-round win over Toronto.