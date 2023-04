Hellebuyck will get the road start in Vegas on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Hellebuyck slammed the door shut on the Golden Knights on Tuesday, stopping 16 shots in a 5-1 win. Hellebuyck had a great 2022-23 campaign, going 37-25-2 with four shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage. Hellebuyck gave up seven goals on 80 shots to Vegas in the regular season, going 0-1-1.