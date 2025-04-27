Hellebuyck will guard the road net Sunday against the Blues in Game 4, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck was shaky in Game 3, allowing six goals on 25 shots in a loss. He'll try to bounce back in Game 4, with the Jets looking to take a 3-1 series lead back to Winnipeg.
