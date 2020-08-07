Hellebuyck will be in the crease for Thursday's Game 4 versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Hellebuyck is looking to bounce back after allowing five goals on 31 shots in a Game 3 loss to the Flames. He's given up 10 goals on 93 shots during the series so far, an .892 save percentage. The American netminder will need to be more effective to prevent Thursday from being the Jets' last game of the season.