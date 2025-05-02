Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Friday's Game 6 versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hellebuyck is 3-2 in the first round, but he's gotten there with an uninspiring 3.96 GAA and an .822 save percentage. He allowed 11 goals on 43 shots in the two previous road games, and he was pulled from both contests. He'll need to be significantly better if the Jets want to avoid Game 7.
