Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Anaheim

Hellebuyck is listed as a player to watch in Dan Arritt's NHL.com game preview, indicating he'll get the start in goal for Tuesday's road game against the Ducks.

Hellebuyck was razor sharp during his last start Saturday against the Flames, stopping 29 of 30 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old American will look to stay dialed in while attempting to pick up his sixth win of the season in a road matchup with an Anaheim team that's 4-1-0 at home this year.