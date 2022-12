Hellebuyck will get the road start in Boston on Thursday, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg News reports.

Hellebuyck is having an All-Star season, going 16-7-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He has won his last two starts, giving up only two goals on 49 shots. He faces the Bruins, who are 17-0-2 at home this season.