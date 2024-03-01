Per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, Hellebuyck will be in the visiting crease in Carolina on Saturday.

Hellebuyck is 5-2-0 in his last seven starts, with a 2.29 GAA and a .929 save percentage. He is among the top netminders in the NHL this season and has a very good chance to capture the Vezina Trophy. Hellebuyck is 28-12-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 2023-24. The Hurricanes are tied for sixth in NHL scoring with 198 goals.