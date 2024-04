Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck has been fantastic over the past week, going 3-0-0 while posting an admirable 2.31 GAA and .935 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 36th victory of the season in a brutal road matchup with a Colorado team that's gone an eye-popping 30-8-1 at home this year.