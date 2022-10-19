Hellebuyck will guard the road goal during Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck was a little shaky in his last start Monday against the Stars, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. He'll attempt to shake off that poor performance and shoot for his second win of the season in a road matchup with a Colorado team that's averaged 4.67 goals per contest through the first three games of the campaign.