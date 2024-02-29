Hellebuyck will guard the road goal versus the Stars on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blackhawks and the Coyotes while posting an admirable .925 save percentage over that span. He'll try to secure his 29th victory of the year in a tough road matchup with a Dallas squad that's scoring 4.00 goals per game at home this season, second in the NHL.